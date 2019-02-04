Law and Order: Batavia man charged with punching someone in the face, two suspected DWIs and a trespass

Kevin Michael Waleski, 31, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. At 3:24 a.m. on Jan. 27, Batavia police responded to an address on South Main Street in Batavia for a report of a disturbance. Waleski was subsequently issued an appearance ticket for second-degree harassment after he allegedly punched another person in the face. He is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Brendan David Curry, 38, of Batavia-Elba Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, with a previous conviction within the last 10 years; DWI; and refusal to take a breath test. Curry was arrested on Feb. 1 at 1:10 a.m. following an investigation of a vehicle off the roadway on State Street Road in Batavia. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released under supervision. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Paul P. Parise, 49, of Kingsbury Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and aggravated DWI -- with a BAC of .18 percent or higher. Parise was arrested at 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 22 on Kingsbury Avenue following an accident wherein he allegedly drove while intoxicated and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked roadside then left the scene. He is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Joey A. Evans, 28, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with trespassing. He was arrested at 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the JCPenney store in Batavia City Centre following an incident there. He had been told not to return following a previous incident. He is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.