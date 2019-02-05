Law and Order: Duo accused of scamming residents for driveway repair work

Charles Cooper Joshua Cooper

Charles Elias Cooper, 35, of West Seneca Street, Lodi, and Joshua Dennis Cooper, 32, of Dunlap Road, Ovid, are charged with: soliciting without a permit; a scheme to defraud in the second degree; and 6th-degree conspiracy. In addition, Joshua Dennis Cooper is also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a report of individuals trying to scam residents for driveway repair work on Alleghany Road (Route 77) in Darien. The investigation revealed that the defendants were allegedly performing work at a residence without the property owner's permission and then tried to charge the property owner multiple sums of money. The defendants were arrested and arraigned in Darien Town Court. The investigation was handled by Deputy Kevin McCarthy, Deputy Kevin Forsyth, Deputy Kyle Krzemien, and the NYS Police Commerical Motor Vehicle Unit.

Emily Elizabeth Dale, 27, of Water Street, Attica, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; speed not reasonable and prudent; moving from lane unsafely; and unlicensed operator. Dale was arrested following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident on Maplewood Road in the Town of Alexander at 5:38 p.m on Feb. 1. Dale was allegedly operating her motor vehicle in an intoxicated state when she drove off the roadway. Her operating privileges were allegedly suspended at the time. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. She is due in Town of Alexander Court this afternoon (Feb. 5). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute, assisted by Mathew Clor.