Law and Order: Horseshoe Lake Road man accused of strangulation

Jesus Francisco Macarlo Ixcolin, 26, of Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford, is charged with second-degree strangulation. He was arraigned then jailed without bail on Dec. 6 for alleged actions at 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 17 on Horseshoe Lake Road. He is due in Stafford Town Court on Dec. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Diehl, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Maleak Hakeem Green, 25, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a Class D felony, and aggravated family offense, a Class E felony. He was arrested on Dec. 6 for an incident which took place at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 26 on Main Street Road, Batavia. He has been convicted of first-degree criminal contempt in the preceding five years. It is alleged that Green was in the presence of a female who is the protected party in a Genesee County Court Order of Protection that was served on Green. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Loftus.

Benjamin G. Evans IV, 30, of Evans Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary. On Dec. 7 following an investigation, Evans was arrested for an incident which occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Kohl's Department Store on Veterans Memorial Drive. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Judd Allen Farewell Jr., 27, of West Avenue, Medina, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested on Dec. 6 for allegedly taking property from Kohl's Department Store at 3:07 p.m. that day. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Aaron Michael Draper, 28, of West Academy Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested following a larceny complaint at Kohl's Department Store. It is alleged that on Dec. 6 at 3:07 p.m. that Draper stole merchandise and walked past the point of sale at Kohl's. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.