Law and Order: Le Roy teen accused of breaking into village residence at 3 a.m. while occupants were asleep

Tyler B. Williams (inset photo left), 19, of Summit Street, Le Roy, was arrested by the Le Roy Police Department on Dec. 17 and charged with: second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; possession of burglar tools, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal trespass, also a Class A misdemeanor.

Williams was arrested after he allegedly unlawfully entering an occupied village residence at 3 a.m., while the occupants were asleep upstairs. They awoke upon hearing noises in the upstairs hallway and the homeowner confronted Williams at gunpoint, holding him until the police arrived.

It is alleged that Williams unlawfully entered the residence with intent to commit a crime therein and while inside the residence possessed a cell phone he used as a flashlight to assist in the burglary. No one was hurt during the incident and no shots were fired.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or having similar incidents is asked to contact the Le Roy Police Department at 345-6350.