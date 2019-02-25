Law and Order: Linwood Avenue man charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Phillip P. Heale, 40, of Linwood Avenue, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and inadequate or no stop lamps. Heale was arrested at 3:54 p.m. on Feb. 17 on Cedar Street in Batavia after he was allegedly observed driving a vehicle and he has a suspended driver's license. Additionally, he was ticketed regarding the stop lamps. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due to return there at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Michael E. Weichman, 24, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. Weichman was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Tops Market in Batavia after he allegedly attempted to leave the store with a cart full of items which he did not pay for. He was also allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic instrument at the time of his arrest. He is due in Batavia City Court on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Brittany L. Bolton, 18, of Cedar Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was charged after a complaint of a larceny of a gold chain from a vehicle. The defendant turned herself in at Batavia Police Department headquarters and was processed. She was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there Tuesday, Feb. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Darryle Streeter.