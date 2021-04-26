Law and Order: Man accused of sexual abuse, another of choking a woman until she lost consciousness

Charles Tomaszewski, 58, (inset photo right) no address provided, was arrested at 1 a.m. on April 15 on Redfield Parkway, Batavia, following an investigation into a domestic incident. Tomaszewski is charged with unlawful imprisonment in the second degree; first-degree sexual abuse; and second-degree harassment. He was virtually arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on May 27.

Edward R. Freida, 49, (inset photo left) no address provided, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. April 18 on Pringle Avenue, Batavia, following a domestic incident during which he allegedly struck, then strangled a woman, causing her to lose consciousness. He then allegedly broke her cell phone after forcefully taking it from her. Freida is charged with: second-degree harassment; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree strangulation; and third-degree robbery. He was virtually arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond. Freida is scheduled to reappear in Batavia City Court on May 20.

Matthew Jacob Zon, 39, of East Main Street, Byron, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault. At 7:30 p.m. on April 23 Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Byron for a domestic incident. Zon was arrested and arraigned in Genesee County Court, where an order of protection was issued to the victim. Zon was released on his own recognizance and is due in Byron Town Court on June 16.

Olivia Carolan Delorme, 18, of Cockram Road, Byron, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 4:25 p.m. on April 23 on Cockram Road following a domestic incident. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Byron Town Court on June 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig.

Joseph Michael Augastino, 31, of Mann Road, Akron, is charged with trespassing. At 5:37 p.m. on May 18 Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Batavia for a domestic incident. Augastino allegedly remained in the property after being told multiple times to leave. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on May 18. The case was handled by Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Adam Bart Thomas, no age provided, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct. At 12:11 a.m. on April 24, Thomas was arrested after he allegedly damaged property in a reckless manner at a hotel on Federal Drive in Batavia. He was released with an appearance ticket to be in Town of Batavia Court on May 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer David Moore, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Richard Burdick, 43, no address provided, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. April 14 on East Avenue in Batavia during a traffic stop in which drug narcotics were allegedly located in his vehicle. He is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Burdick was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Christopher Weigman, 32, no address provided, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. April 14 on East Avenue in Batavia during a traffic stop in which he was allegedly found to possess a controlled substance. He is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Lisa Fox, 49, no address provided, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. April 14 on East Avenue in Batavia during a traffic stop in which she was allegedly found to possess a controlled substance and a hypodermic instrument. She is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Dawn Lockwood, 51, no address provided, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. April 15 on Main Street in Batavia after she allegedly took money from another person under false pretenses and refused to return it. She is charged with petit larceny. Lockwood was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on May 4.

Michael Lytle, no age or address provided, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. April 18 in Batavia after it was reported that "he was kicked out of a local bar, then began being demonstrative in the parking lot, briefly leaving in a vehicle then returning." During an investigation, it was determined that Lytle was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He is charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a BAC of .08 percent or more. Lytle was issued traffic tickets then released. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 20.

Andrew William Taylor, 33, of Oak Orchard Road, Medina, is charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief. At 5 p.m. on April 21, Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Walmart for a larceny complaint. It is alleged that Taylor stole and damaged merchandise belonging to Walmart. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in Batavia Town Court on June 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Tower, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.