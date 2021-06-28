Law and Order: Man accused of striking one victim with tire iron, another with his fists

James Timon Saddler III, 39, of University Street, Rochester, is charged with: second-degree assault -- with intent to injure with a weapon; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; second-degree harassment; and trespass. Following a call for service at a motel on West Main Street Road in Batavia, Saddler was arrested at 5:19 p.m. June 24. It is alleged that he got into a physical altercation and struck a victim with a tire iron and another victim with his fists. He was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and put in jail without bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Ray Spencer-Lindquist Saile, 19, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt; second-degree harassment; and second-degree assault -- causing injury to a victim age 65 or older. Following an incident in the early morning hours of June 26 in the Town of Alabama, Saile was arrested. It is alleged that he backhanded a person who had a stay away order of protection against him. Following arraignment in Alabama Town Court, Saile was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in Alabama Town Court on July 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Jazmin Pellot, 38, is charged with second-degree harassment and obstructing governmental administration. She was arrested at 1:33 p.m. June 15 after an incident that occurred on North Spruce Street in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that she struck a victim in the face with a closed fist and that she interfered with officers and failed to comply with directives during an investigation. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court later that afternoon and then released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court July 22.

Thomas Tacito, 61, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. June 17 after he allegedly violated an order of protection issued to a victim on North Spruce Street in the City of Batavia. He is accused of going to the protected party's residence and knocking on their door. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there at a later date (unspecified).

Thomas Tacito, 61, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. June 23 after an investigation into a neighbor dispute that occurred at 10 p.m. April 24 on North Spruce Street. A victim had all four tires slashed and several windows smashed out on their vehicle. Tacito is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that he caused more than $250 in damage to the vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court July 6 and then released.

Liltesia Nefetiria Turner, 39, of Tracey Avenue, Batavia is charged with: fourth-degree grand larceny -- property with a value greater that $1,000; fourth-degree grand larceny -- credit card; and petit larceny. Turner was arrested June 22 for allegedly stealing a wallet belonging to another person at 11:15 p.m. June 21 at Batavia Downs Gaming, which contained several credit cards and more than $1,000 cash. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Mitchell Bates, 29, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more DWI; and failure to keep right. Bates was arrested at 10:06 p.m. June 19 on Ellicott Street. The charges stem from a motor-vehicle accident in which Bates allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head on. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and released on tickets returnable to Batavia City Court on Sept. 21.

Trevor M. Rich, 40, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI; and failure to keep right. Rich was arrested on June 18 after an investigation of a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 25 on East Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and that he possessed cocaine at the time. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 29 in Batavia City Court.

Jamie Dutton, 28, was arrested June 26 and charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. It is alleged that at about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 27 that Dutton entered a residence on Harvester Avenue unlawfully and damaged windows in the the process. The defendant is due in Batavia City Court on July 6.

Bianca Tyson, 30, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. June 20 on Jefferson Avenue in Batavia after a traffic stop. It is alleged that she was operating her vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC or .08 percent or more. Tyson was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 20.

Jaylinn Oneil, 31, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. June 18 on Holland Avenue in Batavia and is charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest following a disturbance. She was issued a ticket to appear in Batavia City Court on June 29.

Kaleb Bobzien, 23, was arrested on charges of: resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental administration, speed in zone; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; and suspended registration. He was arrested June 14 at 3:37 p.m. on Alexander Road after allegedly failing to comply with Batavia police officers' commands to exit his vehicle after being advised that he was under arrest on a warrant out of Warsaw PD. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 22 in Batavia City Court, and traffic tickets, then turned over to Warsaw PD on the warrant.

Ashley Elizabeth Quintern, 32, of Miller Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 5:57 p.m. June 23, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia for a larceny complaint. It is alleged that Quintern stole merchandise belonging to Walmart. She was processed at GC Jail then released on an appearance ticket. She is due in Town of Batavia Court on July 26. The case was handled by Deputy Kyle Tower.

Mitchell Merrill, 35, was arrested on June 17 at 4:55 a.m. following an investigation of a larceny that occurred at 4:36 a.m. that day on East Avenue. It is alleged that Greene took property that did not belong to him without permission of the owner. He was released on an appearance ticket for court (date unspecified).

Marcella Greene, 36, was arrested June 22 for failure to appear in Batavia City Court on April 19; reason not specified. After being processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and arraigned in city court, she was released. Greene is due to return to court Aug. 5.

Nicole Casey, 33, of West Main Street, Batavia, turned herself into Batavia Police Headquarters at 10:45 a.m. June 21 after failing to appear in Batavia City Court as required by an appearance ticket. The original charge involved a shoplifting incident at a local business in Feburary of 2018. After arraignment in city court, Casey was directed to return to court on July 21.

Tim Kauffman, 52, was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court on June 15. It was issued after he failed to appear in city court on May 13 as required. He was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due to return to court at a later date (unspecified).