Law and Order: Man jailed without bail after DWI arrest on Pringle Avenue, Batavia

Jerry Riley III, 41, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: Driving while intoxicated; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance; and failure to keep right. Riley was arrested at 2:25 a.m. on April 6 on Pringle Avenue in Batavia. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was jailed without bail. He was due to return to city court on April 8. The case was handled by Batavia Poliuce Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Ronald Terrance Jackson, 53, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. Jackson was arrested at 4 p.m. April 8 on State Street. It is alleged that he pushed another person and applied pressurre to their neck during a physical altercation. After his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was jailed on $1,500 bail, cash ro bond. He was due to return to court today (April 9). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Landsay, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Amanda M. Webb, 30, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment. At 2:49 a.m. on April 8, Batavia polce responded to Maple Street for a domestic incident. Investigation revealed that Webb allegedly threw a knife at a male while he was walking away from the location. She was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there on April 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Bobby L. Mobley, 34, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree. At 2:55 a.m. on April 8, Batavia police responded to Maple Street for a domestic incident. Mobley was allegedly found to possess about 1.8 ounces of marijuana. Mobley was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and he is due there on April 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.