Law and Order: Pair of Batavia residents suspected of selling drugs in Village of Attica

Kendra Kenyon, 22, (pictured left) and Dominic Beck, 23, (pictured below right) both of Batavia, no addresses noted, were among 12 people arrested recently by the Wyoming County Drug Task Force and accused of selling and/or manufacturing drugs throughout Wyoming County over the past year or so. Kenyon and Beck were the only defendants from Genesee County arrested in the sweep.

On March 13, Kenyon was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. It is alleged that Kenyon and Beck agreed to sell suboxone to an individual in the Village of Attica on Feb. 8. Both allegedly travelled to Attica with the intentions of selling the drug to another subject at which time they were arrested by Task Force Members and Wyoming County Probation officers who were waiting for them when they arrived to sell the drugs.

Kenyon is currently in the Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, while Beck, who was arrested on the same charges March 8, has since posted bail.

The Wyoming County Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit with members from the Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw, Perry, Attica, and Arcade Police Departments, which all participate.

Tonya Lee Buzzell, 36, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree bail jumping; false personation; violation of the Family Court Act; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Buzzell was located in Erie County and arrested on March 13 on four warrants then turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Following her arraignment in Genesee County Family Court, she was released on her own recognizance. Next she was arraigned in Batavia City Court regarding the false personation charge and released on her own recognizance. Afterward, she was jailed in lieu of $1,500 bail on the criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and $10,000 bail on the third-degree bail jumping charge. Additional charges may be pending. She is due in city court April 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young, assisted by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Sharnice Shantell Gibson, 27, of Frank Street, Medina, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a passenger less than 16 years of age; DWI; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and loud exhaust. Gibson was arrested March 14 on Alleghany Road in Alabama following a complaint of an erratic driver. She was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. She is due in Town of Alabama Court on April 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Jamie Leigh Ayala, 39, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. Ayala was arrested at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Palm Island Indoor Water Park on Park Road in Batavia after allegedly stealing and preventing the return of a wallet containing three credit cards and other personal documents while at the water park. Ayala is due in Batavia Town Court on April 4 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.