Law and Order: Pair of DWI arrests in the City of Batavia

Jesse F. Markowski, 23, of East Road, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- common law, and DWI with a BAC of .08 or more. Markowski was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Dec. 8 on Lehigh Ave. in Batavia after being involved in a single-vehicle accident on Lehigh Avenue. He was processed at the jail and was due in Batavia City Court this morning, Dec. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Justin P. Avino, 25, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated -- common law, and DWI with a BAC of .08 or more. Avino was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Dec. 9 on West Main Street in Batavia. He was processed at the jail and was due in Batavia City Court this morning (Dec. 19). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.