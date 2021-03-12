Law and Order: Pair of teens charged in Corfu burglary last June

Chance Luke Flanagan, 19, of West Main Street, Corfu, is charged with: third-degree burglary; third-degree grand larceny; second-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree grand larceny; and fifth-degree conspiracy. Flanagan was arrested after an investigation into a burglary that occurred on East Main Street in the Village of Corfu between June 1 and June 2. He was arraigned virtually March 11 in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Corfu Village Court May 12. The investigation was conducted by Corfu Village Police Officer David Krzemien and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, including investigators Kevin Forsyth and Howard Carlson.

Thomas Franklin Hofmeier, 19, of Harlem Road, West Seneca, is charged with: third-degree burglary; third-degree grand larceny; second-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree grand larceny; and fourth-degree conspiracy. Flanagan was arrested after an investigation into a burglary that occurred on East Main Street in the Village of Corfu between June 1 and June 2. He was arraigned virtually March 10 in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Corfu Village Court April 5. The investigation was conducted by Corfu Village Police Officer David Krzemien and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, including investigators Kevin Forsyth and Howard Carlson.

Michael A. Sweet, 35, of Varysburg, and Rachel A. Baehr, 34, of Batavia (no addresses provided), were arrested March 11 after a traffic stop on Route 98 in the Town of Sheldon. Sweet was pulled over after being observed driving a 2004 Subaru Forrester, and was known by law enforcement to have a suspended driver's license. A metal cylinder with 2.19 greams of methamphetamine was allegedly found in the front seat of the vehicle. Multiple pieces of meth paraphernalia were also allegedly seized. In investigation allegedly found the passenger, Baehr, had another bag and glass vial containing 1.97 grams of meth, both concealed on her person. She turned the items over to deputies at the scene. Both suspects were taken to Wyoming County Sheriff's Office for processing. Sweet is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; unlicensed operation; and visibility distorted by broken glass. Baehr is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. They were issued appearance tickets to answer the charges in the Town of Sheldon Court March 29, then processed and released from custody. The case was handled by Wyoming Coiunty Sheriff Sgt. Colin Reagan and Deputy Justin Bliss.

Christina Maria Sanchez-Anderson, 32, of Park Road, Batavia, was arrested after turning herself in at the Genesee County Jail March 9. Her arrest stems from an incident Feb. 24 on Union Street in Batavia during which she was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. She was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. The odor of marijuana was allegedly emanating from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and its occupants allegedly yielded the evidence in this case, which was subsequently examined and tested. Sanchez-Anderson was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on March 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Ronnie J. Sumeriski II, 38, of Batavia (no address provided) was arrested March 10 on a warrant out of Town of Java Court following a traffic stop in Genesee County. On Feb. 9, Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible violation of an order of protection in the Town of Java. After an investigation, it was allegedly determined that Sumeriski violated a complete stay away order of proection issued Dec. 3 in Wyoming County Court by attempting to hack into the protected party's social media account and communicate via text message. He was previously arrested Dec. 3 for third-degree menacing and aggravated harassment in the second degree after a domestic incident. An arrest warrant was issued. After being taken into custody in Genesee County, the defendant was turned over to Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. After his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance and is due in Java Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Harding.