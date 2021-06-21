Law and Order: Two adults accused of allowing three children to physically fight on Lewis Place

Christopher P. Thomas, 37, was arrested June 11 and charged was endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that at 6:37 p.m. on May 13 that Thomas allowed three children to engage in a physical fight with another person on Lewis Place in Batavia. Thomas was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 22.

Nicole R. Griffin, 39, was arrested June 12 and charged was endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that at 6:37 p.m. on May 13 that Griffin allowed three children to engage in a physical fight with another person on Lewis Place in Batavia. Griffin was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 22.

Brandon Crawford, 19, was arrested June 15 and charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that at 6 p.m. on June 1 on Kingsbury Avenue that Crawford took a sum on money from residence while he was house sitting for a family on vacation. He was processed, issued an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court July 6, and then released.

Tierance J. Davis Sr., 34, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. June 8 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested after a physical altercation that day with a juvenile female on North Lyons Street in Batavia. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was released on his own recognizance. He due to return to court July 15.

Angie Maniaci, 39, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. June 12 by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post on Chandler Avenue in Batavia and charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged she struck another person after a brief argument. Maniaci was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there June 22.

Shawn P. Wolcott, 38, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. June 11 on West Main Street Road in Batavia and charged with second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrested. It is alleged that he violated a stay away order of protection by coming to the protected party's residence. Wolcott then allegedly resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court July 1.

Robert Williams Sr., 30, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. June 13 on Hutchins Street, Batavia. He is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI common law; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; and operating/using/leasing/renting, or was loaned, a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. The arrest follows a traffic stop after a patrol allegedly observed traffic violations. Williams was released with traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on June 22.

Danielle Weldon, 19, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. June 10 on West Main Street in Batavia and charged with second-degree harassment. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Weldon after an unspecified incident at a local restaurant. She was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on June 15.

Jacob Hernandez, 26, was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post June 9 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It stems from an unspecified incident at 5:52 a.m. Sept. 22 on Jackson Street in the City of Batavia. After his arraignment June 9, Hernandez was released on his own recognizance. He was due back in city court June 17.

Heather Holbrook, 36, was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court at 9 a.m. June 2 on West Main Street in Batavia. Holbrook is accused of failing to appear in court May 12 for an unspecified incident that occurred Jan. 14. She was issued an appearance ticket for a later date (unspecified) and then released.