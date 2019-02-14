Law and Order: Two Rochester men suspected of selling crack cocaine

Trevon R. Slaughter, 20, of Affinity Lane, Rochester, is charged with: two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. Slaughter was arrested on Saturday evening, Feb. 9, after a six-month investigation into the possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine in and around the City of Batavia. It is alleged that Slaughter sold a quantity of crack cocaine to an agent of the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force on two separate occasions. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and put in Genesee County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. The task force is comprised of police officers from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Batavia Police Department and the Le Roy Village Police Department. The task force members were assisted by the GC District Attorney's Office.

Edwin S. Coleman, 52, of Wilson Street, Rochester, is charged with: two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. Coleman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 12, after a six-month investigation into the possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine in and around Genesee County. It is alleged that Coleman sold a quantity of crack cocaine to an agent of the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force on two separate occasions. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. The task force is comprised of police officers from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Batavia Police Department and the Le Roy Village Police Department. The task force members were assisted by the GC District Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Edmond Kabalan, 21, of Batavia Bethany Townline Road, Elba, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more; unlawful possession of marijuana; speed not reasonable and prudent; and drinking and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. On Feb. 13 at 11:05 p.m. Sheriff's deputies responded to a property damage accident on Route 98 in the Town of Elba and Kabalan was subsequently arrested on these charges. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Elba Town Court on March 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.