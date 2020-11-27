Law and Order: Williams Street resident accused of strangulation, child endangerment, harassment, resisting arrest

Ridge A. Bono, 29, of Williams Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree strangulation; endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree harassment; and resisting arrest. Bono was arrested after an investigation of a domestic incident on Williams Street at noon on Nov. 12. The defendant allegedly resisted arrest when officers tried to take him into custody. Bono was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail. The defendant was due back in city court on Nov. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Daniel J. Christie, 31, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Christie was arrested after an incident at noon on Nov. 18 in which he is accused of breaking a door on Dellinger Avenue that did not belong to him. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Danny D. Williams Sr., 32, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Williams was arrested after an incident at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 during which he allegedly threatened physical violence against another person. He was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 5 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.