Law and Order: Woman accused of fighting on Watson Street in the city

Patricia A. Gibson, 29, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental justice. She was arrested on Aug. 30 after an incident at 8:46 p.m. on Watson Street in Batavia. It is alleged she was observed in a physical fight with another individual. Gibson allegedly ignored officers' commands, but was eventually taken into custody without further incident. She was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 10 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Wesley Thigpen, 38, no address provided, is charged with: second-degree burglary; criminal contempt of court in the second degree; and fourth-degree criminal mischief. On Sept. 3, Thigpen turned himself in to the Batavia Police Department on these charges. He is accused of violating an order of protection by entering the protected party's residence and preventing them from calling 9-1-1. He was due is Batavia City Court on Sept. 4. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Jacob L. Hernandez, 25, of McKinley Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Hernandez on Sept. 3 on an active warrant out of Batavia City Court. The warrant stemmed from an incident at 5:15 a.m. on July 4 on McKinley Avenue. He was arraigned in city court then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due to return to city court on Sept. 19. Officer Post was assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.