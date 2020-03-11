Le Roy drama students delve 'Into the Woods' -- a musical journey about life and choices
Photos by Howard Owens.
Information from Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School:
Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School will present the Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- March 12, 13 and 14 -- in the auditorium.
Tickets are $10 presale; $12 at the door. The school is located at 9300 South Street Road in Le Roy.
Based on the book by James Lapine, "Into the Woods" at first appears to be a familar story based on Grimm’s fairy tales that most of us grew up with. But there's frustration afoot as the audience delves into questioning what brings true happiness.
The story is a metaphor for life's journeys. What directions we choose to take in life and the discoveries we make along the way in regards to love, loss, values, choices, and responsibilities. The story also shows the lightness and darkness which we all encounter in life and focuses on how the choices we make in our lives truly do affect those who are around us and the journeys they take, says the production's Artistic Director Jacqueline McLean.
While this show poses a lot of serious questions and thoughts, it also has a delightful score full of beautiful and entertaining music, as well as several comedic characters and moments, and characters we all know who take us through the ups and downs of the journey called life.
Le Roy students have proven up to the extreme challenge of the difficult score as well as developing the deep characters.
"We spent an extensive amount of time developing our characters this year so that we would find ease forming the correct relationships on stage, thus hoping to make it believable," McLean says. "Through the process, students asked themselves questions and did a bit of self discovery as well.
"There is not a person in the world that can’t relate to or see someone they know in the characters of 'Into the Woods'. While the students portray these characters, it is an exaggerated version of real-life stereotypes and personalities."
The cast includes:
- Erik Schwab (Narrator)
- Hailey Grasso -- Cinderella
- Brady Fix -- Cinderella's Prince
- Wade Dzedzic -- Rapunzel's Prince
- Sean Czyrca -- Wolf
- Evan Williams -- The Baker
- Alexis Pfendler -- The Baker's Wife
- Marlena Pencille -- The Witch
- Emily Overacker -- Jack's Mother
- Ashlyn Puccio -- Little Red Ridinghood
- Nathan Yauchzee -- Jack
- Jackson Cain -- Mysterious Man
- Maureen Klaiber -- Rapunzel
- Allison Primatera -- Cinderella's Stepmother
- Jillian Curtis -- Florinda
- Kylee Wright -- Lucinda
- Amalia Morris -- Cinderella's Mother
- Catie Long -- Giant
- Jonathan Napper -- Cinderella's Father
- Cooper Terry -- Granny
- Ethan Riggs -- Steward
- Allyson Austin -- Snow White
- Anna Long --Sleeping Beauty
- Maria Calhoun -- Milky White
In addition to Artistic Director Jacqueline McLean, the production crew includes:
- Assistant Director -- Joseph Kusmierczak
- Vocal Director -- Jeffrey Fischer
- Choreographer -- Jessica Pcionek
- Pit Orchestra Director -- Nastassia Dotts
- Costumes -- Mary Platek, Heidi Austin
- Dance Captain -- Allison Primatera
- Assistant Dance Captian -- Aubrey Puccio
"Into the Woods" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.