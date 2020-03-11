Le Roy drama students delve 'Into the Woods' -- a musical journey about life and choices

Photos by Howard Owens.

Information from Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School:

Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School will present the Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday -- March 12, 13 and 14 -- in the auditorium.

Tickets are $10 presale; $12 at the door. The school is located at 9300 South Street Road in Le Roy.

Based on the book by James Lapine, "Into the Woods" at first appears to be a familar story based on Grimm’s fairy tales that most of us grew up with. But there's frustration afoot as the audience delves into questioning what brings true happiness.

The story is a metaphor for life's journeys. What directions we choose to take in life and the discoveries we make along the way in regards to love, loss, values, choices, and responsibilities. The story also shows the lightness and darkness which we all encounter in life and focuses on how the choices we make in our lives truly do affect those who are around us and the journeys they take, says the production's Artistic Director Jacqueline McLean.

While this show poses a lot of serious questions and thoughts, it also has a delightful score full of beautiful and entertaining music, as well as several comedic characters and moments, and characters we all know who take us through the ups and downs of the journey called life.