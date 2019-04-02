Local Matters

April 2, 2019 - 3:52pm

Le Roy man seriously injured Saturday on Lake Street identified

posted by Billie Owens in news, Le Roy, notify, crime, accidents.

Shawn W. Cross, 48, of Le Roy, is identified as the man who suffered a severe head injury following an incident late Saturday afternoon in which he exited a moving vehicle on Lake Street in the Village of Le Roy. He remains in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The driver, Lorie A. Litolff, 57, of Craigie Street, Le Roy, is accused of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a felony.

She is also charged with DWI, failure to report an accident with injuries, driving without an ignition interlock device, and failure to submit to a breath test.

Litolff was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Several witnesses were interviewed and Le Roy police believe Litolff and the victim were engaged in a verbal argument prior to the man exiting the vehicle.

When he exited, according to witnesses, he lost his balance and fell, striking the pavement, which is the cause of at least some of Cross's injuries.

For previous coverage, click here.

For initial post, click here.

Our news partner WBTA contributed to this report.

April 2, 2019 - 6:08pm
david spaulding
When a person willingly exits a moving vehicle they do Not become a victim.

April 2, 2019 - 7:04pm
Frank Bartholomew
I think the charges stem from her failure to stop, and call for an ambulance.

