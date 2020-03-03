Le Roy Women of the Moose raise more than $400 at Cake Walk to support Knights Closet

Submitted photo and press release:

The Le Roy Women of the Moose Chapter 370 held their annual Cake Walk on Feb. 15 and raised $429 to purchase personal care items for Knights Closet at Le Roy High School.

This fun event involves dessert donations, a DJ, and the game of musical chairs, with the aim of winning a dessert. Along with a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle, the money helped buy toiletry items for students that may not have access to them at home.

Some students use the school facilities to get ready for the day. The Knights Closet is open to all students and students that need extra support may contact Lindsey Dailey for a private meeting. They gladly accept donations of personal care items and gently used clothing.

After the desserts were all won, it was time for the Men’s Fashion Show. Our Moose men are good sports as they dress up and parade around to see who will win.

Pictured from left: Lindsey Dailey, school counselor, Catherine Campbell, Club recorder and Martha Bailey, chairperson. The Men’s Fashion Show was chaired by Sharyll Hume.