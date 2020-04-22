Local Matters

April 22, 2020 - 2:23pm

Little Hands Preschool in Bergen is accepting applications for fall enrollment

Press release:

Little Hands Preschool in Bergen is accepting applications for fall enrollment.

There are openings in the 2-year-old Playgroup as well as the 3- and 4-year-old Preschool classes for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Little Hands Preschool is located at 27 S. Lake Ave. (Route 19) and is a ministry of Bergen United Methodist Church.

It offers a Christian environment that teaches children that they are loved by God while equipping them with the academic and social skills necessary for kindergarten.

People can visit the Facebook page for Little Hands Preschool at Bergen UMC or its website for pricing and more information. Phone is (585) 494-1312.

