November 23, 2018 - 6:09pm

Local Salvation Army in desperate need of freezer space to store turkeys for Christmas dinner for the needy

posted by Billie Owens in The Salvation Army, charity, Christmas, news, notify.

As many know The Salvation Army is quite busy this time of the year preparing for Christmas. This year we expect to help approximately 300 families here in Genesee County. This will include food for Christmas dinner.

We work hard to be able to give each family a turkey. In years passed Holiday Ice has generously provided freezer space to store the turkeys as we collect them between Thanksgiving and our distribution date just before Christmas.

We were just informed that this option is not available to us this year. We desperately need to find someplace to store frozen turkeys this season.

Our onsite freezers are near capacity. Is there perhaps a restaurant or other facility that could help us with this dire need?

Todd L. Rapp
Office Manager
Director Emergency Disaster Services 
The Salvation Army 
Batavia, NY 14020
585-343-6284 (office)
585-734-8145 (cellular)

