Local YWCA is operating in the black, with new board and plans for the future

Press release:

Since the announcement last March that the YWCA might be closing its doors, the organization has been rebuilding, reorganizing and refreshing its programs to better serve Genesee County residents.

Hiring Millie Tomidy-Pepper, as the new executive director of the YWCA, was the first and most important step in achieving this goal. With Tomidy-Pepper at the helm, the YWCA has trimmed operating expenses, put the building up for sale, acquired grants, and continued services to participants without interruption.

And it is thanks to the very generous support of so many in the community, that the YW is now able to say that it is operating in the black . Even as we look at the sale of its building, the agency is moving forward with plans for the future.

Establishing a new board of directors is a part of this plan. Newly elected YWCA Board President Eve Hens has a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Behavior and is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. She also has an MBA in Management from SUNY Empire State and is the purchasing director for Genesee County.

Board Vice President is Liz Farmer has a Bachelor of Science degree from Houghton College, and a Master of Science degree from Robert’s Wesleyan College. She is a Human Resources consultant for Employer Services Corporation (ESC), and an adjunct professor at her two alma maters.

The YW’s treasurer is Linda Rost, who has a Master of Science degree in Education from SUNY Geneseo. Rost worked with both the YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County and the YWCA of Central Massachusetts, and is retired from Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

Serving as secretary to the Board is Lucille DiSanto. With a master's degree in Special Education, SUNY Binghamton, and an Education Administration Degree from Canisius College, DiSanto was a schoolteacher for 28 years, teaching the last 20 years for Batavia City Schools. She is now a substitute teacher for the district, and a member of the Zonta Club of Batavia, where she began the Z-Club of Batavia High School eight years ago.

Ruth Andes has also joined the Board as a director. Andes has a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, SUNY Buffalo; Master of Science in Sociology, Southern Illinois University, PhD. in Sociology, University of Hawaii at Manoa. She was a professor of Sociology and Human Services for more than years at Genesee Community College, and was the assistant dean for Assessment and Special Projects for 10 years, also at GCC.

And, its newest director, Lorie Longhany, is a graduate of Le Roy High School. She taught Art at Holy Family School and St. Mary’s School, and is a self-employed art instructor working with diverse adult populations. Longhany is a member of the NYS Democratic Committee and the elected Genesee County Board of Elections commissioner.

The Board of Directors and its dedicated staff will continue to work on strategic planning and fiscal growth, so that it can continue to provide sustainable programs that foster healthy living for women and families in Genesee County communities.

There will be various fundraisers throughout the coming year. Currently the YWCA is running a Cash Raffle with prize money totaling $10,000. Tickets are sold at the YWCA, and by staff and board members. The drawing will be on Dec. 6th, at T.F. Brown’s Restaurant.

A larger fundraiser will be the “YWCA Spring Fest” at Batavia Downs on Sunday, June 9th. This will consist of 130 artisans, crafters, artists, direct sales vendors and food vendors. There will be face painting, people making balloon animals, pony rides and games for the children. Proceeds will go toward the YW’s Domestic Violence Program.

For more information on its programs and services, or fundraising activities, please call the YWCA at (585) 343-5808.