Local Zonta Club celebrates 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

Press release:

The Old Courthouse in Downtown Batavia will be lit with orange lights tonight through Dec. 10 in honor of Zonta International’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations and a global epidemic. It knows no national or cultural barriers; it takes place at home, in the workplace and in open spaces, and affects millions of women and girls in peacetime and conflict.

It includes psychological, physical and sexual violence, and harmful practices such as rape, female genital cutting, child marriage and human trafficking.

Violence against women and girls threatens countries, inhibits economic progress, and prevents women from contributing to their community and creating better lives for themselves and their families.

Zonta International’s ongoing service efforts are demonstrated through numerous local projects and programs and through partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies.

Our ongoing advocacy efforts are built around the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign. Launched in 2012, the campaign has raised awareness of the global pandemic of women’s rights violations and has united Zonta clubs worldwide in conducting impactful advocacy actions to fight violence against women and gender inequality.

During the 16 Days of Activism, Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, all Zonta clubs and districts are encouraged to take part in the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign and the Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County is proud to be part of this effort.

The Club can be reached at: [email protected] -- or by visiting our Facebook page.