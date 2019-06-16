Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 16, 2019 - 2:00pm

Locals schools encouraged to apply for creative learning programs

posted by Billie Owens in arts, young audiences of WNY, schools, education, news, Announcements.

From Young Audiences of WNY:

Arts Partners for Learning (APL) is pleased to announce that Western New York schools are eligible to apply for APL creative learning programs, which will occur between September and June 2020.

Programs include performances, workshops, residencies, and field trips with cultural organizations that make use of the arts as a text to achieve Common Core State Standard benchmarks at any grade level.

Eligible schools must be located in one of the eight counties of Western New York, including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming.

Up to 90 percent of residency program costs will be covered for selected schools thanks to funding from Fund for the Arts.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis with priority given to early applicants.

Applications can be found here.

June 16, 2019 - 5:25pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Offline
Last seen: 48 min 13 sec ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

Arts Partners for Learning hmmmmmm never heard of them before.... Anybody know who they are? .... funding from Fund for the Arts?..... Anybody know where they get this money from?

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button