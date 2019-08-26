Lockport woman identified in Saturday's fatal crash in Darien

Photo courtesy of Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

From the NYS Police, Troop A, Batavia:

DARIEN -- Shirley Bane, 68, of Lockport, was killed Saturday in the Town of Darien after she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Harlow and Sumner roads.

On Aug. 24, at 3:11 p.m. troopers out of SP Batavia responded to a two-vehicle collision at that intersection.

Further investigation revealed that Bane's 2017 Buick was traveling northbound on Harlow Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Sumner Road.

The 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Sumner Road and struck the 2017 Buick on the passenger side.

Bane was pronounced at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner. Occupants of the Dodge pickup were transported to a hospital and treated for nonlife threatening injuries.



The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in this investigation.

