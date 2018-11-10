Mac needs a job -- prowling your premises

From the Volunteers for Animals:

Mac is in need of a cushy barn home or indoor/outdoor home with no young children . He is a great cat who just needs a job.

He is very playful but can be a bit rough at times. He is a young adult, up to date with vaccines and neutered.

There is no charge for an adoption fee and we ask that you confine him for a period of time until he has adjusted to his new surroundings.

If you are able to help out this guy, drop us an email at [email protected]