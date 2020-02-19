Magic SandBox and health coach host Sock Hop for kids Friday afternoon at Robert Morris School in Batavia

The Magic SandBox is holding a Sock Hop from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 21) for children age 4 to 12 at Robert Morris School, 80 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

Admission is $1 or any monetary donation.

Parental supervision is required. Enter the building from the rear parking lot or the bus loop and follow the signs to the multipurpose room.

The point is to get kids up and moving!

It is hosted by True Wellness of WNY and Jo Coburn, a functional medicine health coach.

Attendees can expect:

Healthy movement;

Fun;

Games;

A dance contest;

Crazy sock contest;

Free prizes;

Gently used books;

Demo by the Harvester 56 Dance Academy;

Healthy snacks;

'50s costume contest;

Basket raffle;

Zumba with Tina Marie demo;

And a Refuse to Lose Martial Arts demo.

Email: [email protected]