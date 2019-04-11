Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 11, 2019 - 10:41am

Man suffers leg wound in Darien hunting accident

posted by Billie Owens in Darien, news, hunting accident.

An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while hunting in Darien. "Sounds like bird shot (type of ammunition)," says a dispatcher. He is said to be in a field, conscious and alert, and making his way toward a house. It's on Broadway Road, between Darien-Alexander Townline Road and Smithley Road.

Mercy Flight is on a ground standby. Darien Fire Department is responding along with its ambulance. Alexander's gator was called to respond, then cancelled.

"Scattered shotgun pattern, right and left lower leg, probably a dozen pellets, minor bleeding at this point," says a first responder.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button