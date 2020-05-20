Mark Your Calendar: 'Cruising for Mercy Flight' escorted by Sheriff's deputies is June 7

Route information from Bill and Jeanne Freeman​:

Cruising for Mercy Flight is a car-cruise fundraiser that will be held on Sunday, June 7, escorted by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies.

Participants -- including classic automobile enthusiasts, hot rodders, vintage car owners, and people with way cool rides -- will assemble at the Genesee County Fairgrounds at 5056 E. Main St. Road (Route 5) in Batavia, and the procession will leave at approximately 1 p.m.

And this cavalcade surely must include thankful everyday operators who carry a valid license to drive in New York, have a vehicle that has adequate gasoline in the tank, is inspected, insured and runs.

They can all rally around Mercy Flight, a really good reason to enjoy some fresh air with people for a change, whether the weather cooperates or not.

The Route

From fairgrounds, turn left onto Route 5 westbound (about 1 p.m.);

In Batavia, turn right on Route 98 north to Elba (1:15 p.m.)

In Elba, turn right onto Route 262 going through Byron and into Bergen (1:35 p.m.);

In Bergen, turn right onto Route 19 southbound through Le Roy (1:45 p.m.);

Keep on Route 19 south to Pavilion (1:52 p.m.);

Turn right on Route 63 westbound in Pavilion to go to junction of routes 63 & 20 (1:55 p.m.);

Turn left onto Route 20 at Texaco Town (2 p.m.);

Take Route 20 through Bethany and Alexander, to Route 77 westbound to Darien Center (2:15 p.m.);

Take Route 77 northbound from Darien Center to Alabama (2:35 p.m.);

Turn right on to Route 63 in Alabama and go to Oakfield (2:45 p.m.);

Approximately 1 mile down the road, turn left onto Route 262 to Elba;

In Elba turn right on to Route 98. This will take you back to Route 5 and also to the Batavia Exit on the Thruway.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT FOR MERCY FLIGHT!

We would like to thank the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, especially Undersheriff Brad Mazur, the Genesee County Agricultural Society, and the Batavia and Le Roy police departments!

We certainly appreciate your support in being a part of this cruise. Be careful on your way home.

We sure hope to see everyone next month.

Stay Healthy and Be Safe,

Bill and Jeanne Freeman