Mark Your Calendar: Electronics recycling event is Aug. 1 in Batavia DSS parking lot, must preregister

Sunnking, an electronics recycling company with an office in Brockport, will be hosting this area's first electronics recycling event since the COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday, Aug. 1.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Genesee County Department of Social Services, 5130 E. Main St., #3. Enter off Ag Park Drive West.

Sunnking is a 20-year-old company with that has been offering free electronics recycling in Western and Central New York for years.

Due to the rising costs of recycling and the coronavirus pandemic, we ask for a donation to provide this environmentally responsible service .

Sunnking has implemented new health and safety procedures for these events.

To recycle your old electronics, you must preregister, which is free. Click here to sign up.

‍Please STAY in your vehicle, DRIVE-through, and Sunnking team members will UNLOAD your items.

REMEMBER to neatly pack your recyclables in the back of your vehicle for easy unloading.

Limit of four CRT (tube) monitors or televisions per vehicle.

‍For a list of acceptable materials click here.

For more information call (585) 637-8365.