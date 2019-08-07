Martinez third inning grand slam gives CT Tigers second win in a row over Muckdogs

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs lost in grand style on Sunday as the Connecticut Tigers powered by a grand slam home run by Avery Tuck powered the visitors over the Muckdogs, 9-2.

Despite the loss, the Muckdogs (29-20) still have a four game lead in the New York Penn-League Pinckney Division as second place West Virginia also lost and are tied with State College for second.

Batavia's J.D. Orr continued his impressive 2019 season with a 2-for-4 performance and a run, raising his league-leading average to .368.

Gunner Schubert was 2-for-3 and is hitting .444 since joining the team last week. Harrison Dinicola also had two hits and a RBI for Batavia while Nic Ready and Kobie Taylor had hits.

Moises Nunez also homered for the Tigers and Riley Greene, the No. 1 pick of the Tigers in the 2019 draft and No. 5 pick overall, had a RBI single and scored.

Jackson Rose fell to 5-3 with the loss for Batavia as Brock Love threw a strong two innings with one hit and two strikeouts without allowing a run and his ERA is still 0.00.

M.D. Johnson threw the ninth for Batavia and gave up a hit and no runs.

Batavia is on the road for six straight games in six days at Williamsport and State College before returning home on Sunday, Aug. 11 to play Mahoning Valley at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photos by Steve Ognibene.