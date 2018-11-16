Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Board launches Community Youth Grant

Press release:

BATAVIA -- The Board of Directors of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is excited to announce the launch of its Community Youth Grant. This grant will be awarded to charitable organizations whose primary mission is to facilitate youth activities for children up to age 18.

It supports one of three mission priorities established by the foundation -- ”to assist youth organizations and youth athletics.” The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Community Youth Grant will award funding twice annually based on the schedules below.

Winter 2018 Funding Cycle:

Application form available today -- Nov. 16

Applications are due Jan. 18

Award notices will be sent to applicants by Feb. 18

Summer 2019 Funding Cycle:

Application form available on May 1

Applications are due July 1

Award notices will be sent to applicants by Aug. 1

The online application is available at: https://michaelshope.org/new-grants/. There are no geographic limitations for recipients, but preference may be given to the Western New York region. Organizations may receive one grant annually. Requests for program advertising will be directed to the appropriate grant cycle.

About the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Inc.

It was established in 2007, is in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the 8-year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia, who died from Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. During Michael's illness, the community rallied around the family to assist with food, gas, medical bills and other necessities. The not-for-profit foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, was created to give back to those who cared, to give forward to those in need, and to support research efforts in finding a cure for childhood cancer.