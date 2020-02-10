Mike Rapone stepping aside as Notre Dame's varsity baseball coach

Press release:

Mike Rapone is retiring this spring as the varsity baseball coach at Notre Dame High School in Batavia after a 12-year stint as head coach.

Rapone will remain in his other roles at Notre Dame: as assistant principal; as athletic director; and the varsity basketball coach. Rapone is also Genesee Region Boys Basketball chairman.

While head coach of varsity baseball, Notre Dame teams posted a record of 163-92 winning Sectional titles in 2008 and 2014. Both of those years, they also advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four.

His teams won six Genesee Region titles and lost in the Sectional Finals four times.

Notre Dame is accepting applications to replace him through Saturday, Feb. 29 -- the deadline.

Applicants must have or be willing to secure NYS Coaching Certification.

Please send cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Or mail them to:

Notre Dame High School, Attn. Mike Rapone, Athletic Director, 73 Union St., Batavia, NY 14020.

(File photo by Jim Burns of Coach Mike Rapone, January 2017.)