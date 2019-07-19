Misting tents, unlimited water bottles, free water stations -- Darien Lake plans to keep concertgoers hydrated this weekend

Press release from Live Nation:

With temperatures expected to reach above 90 degrees, we’re taking extra precaution to keep attendees safe at Darien Lake Amphitheater this weekend during the heat advisories tonight at Thomas Rhett and Saturday (July 20) at 311 / Dirty Heads.

To help beat the heat, the venue is setting up misting tents inside both entrance gates .

In addition, we’re allowing guests to bring as many factory sealed plastic water bottles they’d like into the amphitheater.

We encourage guests to stay hydrated all evening by utilizing the multiple free water stations located throughout the venue.