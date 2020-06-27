Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 27, 2020 - 1:00pm

Mother duck sets up her nursery in flowerpot outside Marshall's

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, scanner, wildlife, duck and ducklings, animal rescue.

A sheriff's deputy to dispatcher a couple of minutes ago: "Can you start me an animal job? Location will be Marshall's. Attempting to relocate a mother duck and ducklings who were hatched in a flowerpot outside." Dispatcher: "Copy that. Mother duck and ducklings."

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: About 25 minutes ago a law enforcement officer successfully gathered the badling of ducks, or the brood of ducks if you like, and relocated them to a retention pond behind the store safe and sound.

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button