Mother duck sets up her nursery in flowerpot outside Marshall's

A sheriff's deputy to dispatcher a couple of minutes ago: "Can you start me an animal job? Location will be Marshall's. Attempting to relocate a mother duck and ducklings who were hatched in a flowerpot outside." Dispatcher: "Copy that. Mother duck and ducklings."

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: About 25 minutes ago a law enforcement officer successfully gathered the badling of ducks, or the brood of ducks if you like, and relocated them to a retention pond behind the store safe and sound.