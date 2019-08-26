Muckdogs fall 10-3, remain in first place by half-game

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs dropped a game to the Williamsport Crosscutters, 10-3 to start a three-game home stand but retained the half-game lead of first place as West Virginia lost on Sunday as well.

Batavia (37-31) had eight hits but Williamsport was powered by shortstop Bryson Stott, the first round draft pick this year of the Philadelphia Phillies, who went 3-for-5.

Batavia's offense was led by Milton Smith II who had two hits while Troy Johnston had a RBI double and scored, Nic Ready, Sean Reynolds, Harrison Dinicola and Andrew Turner had hits.

Eli Villalobos struck out four in three innings while Joey Steele struck out three in two innings.

The Muckdogs are home tonight and the park will be "barking" for the 7:05 for Pups in the Park. It's the "dog days of summer" so there will be $1 and $2 food and drink specials.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free tumbler from Genesee Orthopaedics and UMMC.

Tuesday is a special 11 a.m. start as it is Senior Day and all general admission tickets are $2 and it's a bonus Pups in the Park Day.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photos: There were 90 members of the Western New York Muckdogs at the game Sunday -- Kids Day. They ran out with the players for the National Anthem (top photo) and talked to players like Troy Johnston (27) (bottom photo).