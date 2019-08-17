Muckdogs fall 9-3 to West Virginia

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs lead in the New York-Penn Pickney Division is down to a half game after a 9-3 loss to West Virginia on Friday night.

Batavia is on the road for three games starting Saturday at Mahoning Valley then the all-star break before returning to Dwyer Stadium on Aug. 22 to host State College (Pa.).

Batavia's Sean Reynolds blasted his 12th home run of the season on Friday and the 34th of his short minor league career in the fifth-inning in the loss.

J.D. Orr had two doubles and scored a run increasing his league-leading average to .379.

Harrison Dinicola hit his sixth double of the season while Dalvy Rosario had a RBI, and Andrew Turner singled in a run. Milton Smith II had the other Muckdog hit.

Julio Frias took the loss and is 4-3 on the season. He struck out three in four innings. Edison Suriel had six strikeouts in three innings of work giving up one run while Joey Steele struck out two in one inning and Evan Rebrand had two strikeouts without giving up a run in the ninth.

Batavia is 34-26 and West Virginia is 33-26.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Julio Frias records one of his three strikeouts Friday night against West Virginia.