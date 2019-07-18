Muckdogs hold three-game lead in first place, host Auburn tonight

Dakota Bennett, an 11th-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, picked up a win last night in an 11-0 win over Auburn for the Batavia Muckdogs.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs have increased the lead in first place in the Pinckney Division to 3.0 over the West Virginia Black Bears, the Pirates affiliate in the New York-Penn League.

Batavia (19-12) hosts the Auburn Doubledays at 7:05 tonight at Dwyer Stadium.

The team, featuring mainly recent draft picks and signings by the parent club, the Miami Marlins, won 11-0 on Wednesday night over Auburn.

Three pitchers combined for a three-hitter, each given up just one hit.

Dakota Miller pitched five innings in relief to pick up the win. Miller, an 11th round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2017, improve to 2-1 on the season. He struck out one, gave up a single hit and walked one.

Easton Lucas, a 15th-round draft pick of the Marlins this year, threw the first three innings and struck out two, gave just one hit and no walks or runs. His ERA dropped to 2.35 on the season.

Joey Steele, another 2019 draft pick, kept his ERA at 0.00 as he threw the ninth innings, striking out two.

Muckdogs Manager Tom Lawless gave two of his best hitters the night off, Milton Smith II (hitting a NYPL leading .402) and Sean Reynolds (two home runs, 33 home runs in three years).

However, the offense scored 11 runs led by the electric J.D. Orr, a 10th-round 2019 draft pick out of Wright State in Dayton, Ohio.

Orr is second to Smith II in hitting for the lead league and had a triple and a double to increase his average to .357 while scoring three runs. He also drove in two runs, stole a base and walked.

Shortstop Dalvy Rosario tripled and drove in four runs on the night.

Troy Johnston, a 17th-round draft pick out of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., this year, is now hitting .300 on the season as he went.

Catcher Keegan Fish, a 13th-round pick of the Marlins in 2018, went 2-for-3 wth two runs, Nic Ready belted a RBI double and Brayan Hernandez had a single and stole a base.

On tap tonight: It's Labatt's Blur Thirsty Thursday as all 16-ounce Labatt Blue products are just $2 until the seventh inning.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.