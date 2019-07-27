Muckdogs lose 5-3 to Williamsport, but keep two-game lead in division

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs dropped a tough home game to Williamsport, 5-3 Friday night.

With a loss by West Virginia, Batavia keeps a two-game lead in the New York Penn-League Pinckney Division.

Saturday night could be a record crowd, as it is Tompkins Bank of Castile Night and they bought 2,000 tickets which have been given out to fans.

"We are looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces," said Batavia Muckdogs General Manager Brendan Kelly. "In addition to fireworks, there will be events all games and it should be a great atmosphere for families."

On Friday, Batavia had the pitching, hitting and defense, but did not get the timely hits to win. The Muckdogs out-hit Williamsport and the three Batavia pitchers racked up 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

Milton Smith II is now hitting .358 on the season as he went 2-for-4 and Dalvy Rosario had two hits for Batavia (24-17).

Catcher Andres Storms belted a two-RBI triple that brought Batavia within one, 4-3 in the sixth but the Muckdogs could not bring in another run. Troy Johnston, Nic Ready and J.D. Orr all singled for Batavia.

On the mound, Edgar Martinez struck out seven in 5.2 innings of work and did not walk a batter. he gave up three earned runs and took the loss, given up just four hits.

Edison Suriel threw 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Jonaiker Villalobos threw two innings and struck out two without a walk and gave up one hit.

On Saturday, the Muckdogs not only have fireworks after the game, but Tompkins Bank of Castile bought all the general admission seats and are giving them away to fans. There are still a few available at the box office.

Sunday is a 5:05 p.m. start and it's O'Lacy's Irish Day. O'Lacy's has specials and tickets, you can visit the restaurant or follow them on Facebook. It is also free admission for MuckPups and kids can run the bases. Before the game, next to the souvenir stand, it is Autograph Alley as eight players will sign autographs, pose for photos and selfies with fans. There will be special Irish Chips, which are fries covered with fresh corned beef, gravy and cheddar cheese. There will also be specials on Irish beers.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.