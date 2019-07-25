Muckdogs lose but remain in first and in the hunt for best record in the NYPL

Press release:

MORGANTOWN, W. VA. -- Nic Ready hit two home runs in a Muckdogs win on Tuesday, and two home runs were not enough on Wednesday for Batavia as they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears, 8-2.

Troy Johnston belted his second home run of the season for Batavia and shortstop Dalvy Rosario hit his first of the season. Both were solo shots. Johnston had two hits; he's a 17th-round pick of the Miami Marlins this year out of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wa.

Eli Villalobos took the loss for Batavia, throwing the first 2.2 innings, giving up three runs and he struck out four.

Brock Love and Joey Steele once again had strong outings in relief for the Muckdogs and both have an ERA of 0.00 on the season.

Love, a 34th-round pick of Miami this year from Alabama, went 1.1 innings of perfect baseball and struck out one.

Steele, a 30th-round pick this year by there Marlins out of the University of San Francisco, tossed the eighth and struck out two without giving up a walk or a run.

Jackson Rose, a 2018 draft pick, threw three innings and struck out six without allowing a walk.

Batavia is now 24-15 and three games up on second place West Virginia (20-17) in the NYPL Pinckney Division. Third place State College (Pa.) also lost, and dropped to 19-20 with Mahoning Valley jumping ahead at 20-19. The Muckdogs are back in a battle with Lowell (23-13) for the best overall record in the league.

Batavia plays Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against West Virginia.

The fun continues at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday when the Muckdogs host Williamsport, it is Flash Back Friday, there will be Crafty Hour as Eli Fish craft beers are $3 for an hour before the game and all fans can get a bag of tennis balls after the game and take the chance on throwing one into a hula hoop to win two round-trip airline tickets courtesy of Allegiant Air. There are other hoops to win other prizes.

On Saturday (also a 7:05 p.m. start), the Muckdogs not only have fireworks after the game, but Tompkins Bank of Castile bought all the general admission seats and are giving them away to fans. There are still a few available at the box office.

Sunday is a 5:05 p.m. start and it's O'Lacy's Irish Day. O'Lacy's has specials and tickets, you can visit the restaurant or follow them on Facebook. It is also free admission for MuckPups and kids can run the bases. Before the game, next to the souvenir stand, it is Autograph Alley as eight players will sign autographs, pose for photos and selfies with fans.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Submitted photo: Milton Smith II gives a high-five to Troy Johnston (27), who hit his second home run of the season for the Batavia Muckdogs on Wednesday night. Johnston had two hits in the loss for the first-place Muckdogs.