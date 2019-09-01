Muckdogs, West Virginia tied for first place: two games left; seven teams within one game of two playoff spots

Submitted photo and press release:

The wild 2019 New York-Penn League season will come down to the last day for division winners and the wild card as seven teams fighting for two spots are separated by one game.

Batavia and West Virginia each have a 40-34 record in the Pinckney Division while Hudson Valley, Aberdeen, Brooklyn and Staten Island are in the mix as well.

Batavia lost, 12-5 to Auburn on Saturday night, while West Virginia swept Mahoning Valley.

A crowd of 2,133 packed Dwyer Stadium Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night as the Muckdogs attendance has reached 42,101 (average of 1,169) for the season with today's game left at 5:05 p.m. In 2018, 29,005 fans attended games in Batavia.

Nic Ready hit his 30th double of the season for Batavia while Troy Johnston singled and drove in his 33rd run of the year. Jack Strunc (RBI, his 17th), Albert Guaimaro (RBI, his 16th), J.D. Orr and Dalvy Rosario had hits. Harrison Dinicola drove in his 12th run of the season.

Edison Suriel tossed a perfect inning with a strikeout and newest Muckdog, lefty Andrew Nardi threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Nerd was a 16th-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins this year out of Arizona. The 21-year-old is from West Hills, Calif. The Muckdogs also added the second round pick of the draft by the Marlins, Nasim Nunez to the roster. Nunez,19, was drafted out of Collins Hill High in Georgia. He is a switch-hitter.

The gates open at 4:05 p.m. today and there will be autograph alley. There will be autographed team helmets and other items for sale. It is the final home game of the regular season. The Muckdogs end the season at 1 p.m. on Labor Day in Auburn.

The box office will be open at noon today.

M.D. Johnson delivers a pitch to the plate with Jack Strunc playing second. Johnson struck out two in 1.2 innings.