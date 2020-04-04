National Grid continues pandemic policies to ease burden on customers at least through April

Press release:

With so many new and unanticipated pressures at this uncertain time, we at National Grid know that you and millions of others are relying on us, now more than ever.

As you are spending more time at home, depending on us for the energy to keep your family comfortable, we take our role as an essential service provider very seriously.

To Ease Some of the Burden

It may also help to know that your energy service will continue even if you’re having trouble paying your bill at this time of disruption.

Your service will not be shut off if you can’t pay.

You won’t be charged new fees for late payment.

You may qualify for emergency home energy assistance grants. Visit ngrid.com/discount.

Your regular billing and due dates remain unchanged. We offer assistance programs and options providing more time to pay. For help, click here.

These policies will remain in effect through at least the end of April.

If you are struggling to pay your bill, please let us know. We encourage you to reach out to our consumer advocates and your local government and community organizations, many of whom we are working together with to provide support.

Helping You Save

Your energy use may also increase and we want to help you manage that. A variety of tips and resources are available at ngrid.com/save. In the meantime, here are a few simple suggestions to get you started at home:

Lower your water heater setting to 120 degrees.

Turn off lights and appliances, TVs, stereos and computers when not in use.

Dry only full loads of laundry – remember to clean the lint filter.

Turn on your dishwasher’s energy-saver switch to use less water and lower water heating bills.

We’re in this together.

Please continue doing business with us at your convenience online. To set up an account for the first time, visit this regional link:

Upstate New York

You can still reach us by calling the number on your bill. We are ready to serve you. As we’ve adapted, many of our customer service agents are currently working from home. You may experience longer wait times or hear some occasional background noise; we ask for your understanding.

We are Here for You When You Need Us

Your health and safety, and that of our employees, is paramount. We’ve had to modify our operations as we are working hard to supply energy to homes and businesses.

We will continue to provide critical services you count on:

Responding to emergencies

Performing essential maintenance and safety inspections

Requests for critical issues, including turning on service

Ensuring reliable service to you and all customers

Nonessential work, requiring us to enter your home or business, has been put on hold:

Some planned maintenance

Manual meter reads

Energy efficiency services

Our crews are taking additional precautionary measures, practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines. If you have a scheduled appointment with us for a critical service, please call if you wish to postpone or if anyone in your home is ill or quarantined. We can assist you with rescheduling.

Please stay connected with us. Visit online here to find updates on our services, our COVID-19 pandemic response plan efforts, and FAQs to assist you as you navigate this difficult time.

We are here for you and all our customers across the communities in which we live and are proud to serve.