New in Stafford this week: A Little Library for all to enjoy

Photo and information from Amy Swanson:

There's a new Little Library in Stafford. It's at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 6188 Main Road (Route 5).

It looks like those you've probably seen -- a little post-held structure standing upright in someone’s front yard, a bit like an oversized birdhouse.

They are quite popular because there are purportedly 60,000 of them around the world, in 80 countries! At first glance, passersby might wonder “What is that…?” And then, after seeing a few of these little nooks filled with books, no doubt a few have wished they'd stopped by to browse the titles.

Well, beginning this week Stafford, you can do just that.

We welcome the community to take a peek at the Little Library at St. Paul’s. Step right up, open the doors, and poke through the books inside.

If a title or subject seems interesting, take it home to enjoy. After you’re finished simply return it, or not.

This easy access encourages a bit of joy -- the free giving and keeping or sharing of books. That's nice and it's kind, too.

The Stafford project initially began as a way to give visitors a place to share books of interest for children and for adults. It promotes family literacy by offering a variety of books, encouraging parents and children to join together to read, imagine, learn and explore.

In our ever-changing world, the Little Library offers bit of safe entertainment and adventure for families who may be spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Books will be cleaned and held in time frames for safety before being replaced on the shelves for distribution again.

Stafford’s Little Library offers a safe spot to pull your car into if you are driving by, so you can look for a book and sit on the outside bench and read if you like.

Each week a different theme will be highlighted. Follow us on Facebook as well.

Donations are always welcome as are comments and questions.

Please email us at: [email protected]

Stafford’s Little Library was made possible through the generosity of the Outreach grant through the Episcopal Partnership of the Diocese of Western New York and the Batavia, Morganville and Stafford communities.

(Editor's Note: As the Peter Max poster noted in 1969: "Be all you can be. Read.")