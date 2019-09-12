New York Sire Stakes celebrates 30th 'Night of Champions' at Batavia Downs Saturday

Press release:

New York’s richest night of racing will be contested at Batavia Downs this Saturday, Sept. 14, with the $1.8 million New York Sire Stakes “Night of Champions,” celebrating its 30th year.

Eight finals races featuring the best state-bred 2- and 3-year-olds will be contested for $225,000 purses each. Post time is 6 p.m. A full list of entries can be found here.

Batavia Downs was selected as the site of this year’s “Night of Champions” through a competitive proposal process among tracks which host NYSS events. Tracks were considered on various criteria, including the offering of a 24-hour detention barn, and the ability to promote the event and offer an exciting fan experience.

“We are thrilled to be at Batavia Downs this year, which has done an amazing job of generating excitement in the ‘Night of Champions’ being held in Western New York,” said M. Kelly Young, executive director, Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. “On the track, our horses proved once again that New York State is a major player in Standardbred breeding and racing and we are excited to showcase their talents.”

“The management of Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel was proud and excited to be named the site of the 2019 Night of Champions," said Todd Haight, director/general manager of Racing. "Western New York has been a hotbed of harness racing since pari-mutuel betting was legalized in 1940 and remains that way today.

"Western Regional OTB has put numerous improvements into this facility over the years to draw better horses and in turn, maintain a strong customer base. We look forward to hosting all the connections of these championship-caliber New York-bred horses on Saturday and putting on the best show possible for everyone."

Race sponsors for the event include New York-based breeders and institutions:

Race 2: Cameo Hills Farm Final for 3-Year-Old Pacing Fillies

Race 3: Allerage Farm Final for 3-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Race 4: Winbak Farm Final for 2-Year-Old Pacing Fillies

Race 5: Crawford Farms Final for 2-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Race 7: Genesee Valley Farm Final for 2-Year-Old Pacing Colts

Race 8: Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund Final for 2-Year-Old Trotting Colts

Race 9: SUNY Morrisville Equine Institute Final for 3-Year-Old Trotting Colts

Race 10: Blue Chip Farms Final for 3-Year-Old Pacing Colts

A cocktail reception for the connections of the horses in the finals, cosponsored by Purple Haze Standardbred Adoption Program, will take place prior to the event.



The NYSS Consolation Finals will be held at Vernon Downs on Sunday, Sept. 15. The finals for the NYSS Excelsior A Series are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Saratoga Casino Hotel.



The New York Sire Stakes program promotes the breeding, buying, and racing of Standardbred horses in New York State, and is administered by the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund. It was the first program of is kind, featuring 2- and 3-year-old colts and fillies, and has become the model for state-bred racing programs in North America.

About the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding Development Fund

The Fund is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the Fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the State.

To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races. Additionally, the Fund provides assistance to county agriculture societies and contributes to the statewide 4-H program and to the Harry M. Zweig Fund for Equine Research.