Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service joins Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies

Press release:

As of Dec. 1st, Western New York Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL) is excited to welcome The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service (NFRRS) as the sixth member of their family of agencies!

Founded 31 years ago, it's an audio news service for those who are unable to read print publications, such as the blind, dyslexic, those with certain traumatic brain injuries, or who have limited limb use that makes holding publications difficult, etc.

This 24-hour/7-days-per-week service brings community newspapers, magazines, and books into the homes and ears of its constituents all across Western New York and Southern Ontario, Canada.

This function makes NFRRS a natural to join a collaboration of agencies that work to bring knowledge to people with disabilities who wish to stay informed, make their own decisions, and participate in their neighborhoods.

At present, a listener must have a special radio set to receive the side band audio channel that WNED-FM provides to be able to enjoy it. While they are provided at no cost, an annual donation would be appreciated.

A cadre of dedicated volunteers reads from The Buffalo News, USA Today, Niagara Gazette, The Wall Street Journal, the Sunday edition of The New York Times, various popular magazines, best-selling fiction and nonfiction books, one hour per week of old-time radio, and, the most popular features: the Death Notices, Horoscopes and Tuesday supermarket ads!

NFRRS is always seeking more service participants and volunteer readers, including those who can read but have other disabilities. A survey will be going out to existing participants to determine what’s working in the service and what can be improved.

A majority of the more than 100 audio information services in the United States stream their broadcasts on the Internet, and WNYIL is exploring that option to determine if that would be embraced by current and potential participants.

To get additional information on NFRRS, call Program Manager Nick Aldrich at (716) 821-5555.

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.