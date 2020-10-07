Local Matters

October 7, 2020 - 2:29pm

Noonan Drive resident accuses pair of females of removing a Trump campaign sign off his lawn

posted by Billie Owens in election 2020, Trump Campaign sign, news, batavia, scanner.

Two females are accused by a resident on Noonan Drive in Batavia of stealing a Trump campaign sign off their lawn. A black female and a white female allegedly took the sign, which the male resident retrieved.

They walked away and police were called. They are responding to the "pretty agitated" Noonan Drive resident, who is said to be out with one or both of the females on Oak Street now.

