Now accepting applications for 21st Century Fund grants, deadline is Dec. 6

The 21st Century Fund a fund and giving circle of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2019-2020 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted online here and are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

Organizations interested in learning more about the 2019-2020 grant process are encouraged to attend one of the two grant briefing sessions held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15 at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Information on how to confirm your attendance for the information sessions can be found on the website.

A group of selected applicants with high-impact projects will be invited to present at an event in early March, where 21st Century Fund members will learn about the projects and vote to narrow the pool down to a group of finalists. In April, the finalists will present live on stage, members will vote and a $100,000 grant will be awarded.

The 21st Century Fund is unique in that the members pay a one-time fee to join and every two years come together and vote to award a $100,000 grant for a specific project they feel is of strategic importance to Western New York.

Lifetime members can join as individuals, families, businesses, or organizations for $2,100, and membership pledges can be paid over five years. A special rate of $1,000 is available to individuals 35 years of age and younger, which can also be paid over five years. The Fund’s membership includes a diverse group of professionals, families, students and more.