NYS Snowmobiling Safety Course offered Jan. 25 in Alexander, preregister

NYS Snowmobile Safety course will be taught at Alexander Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Alexander Fire Hall is located on Route 98 and Route 20, Alexander.

The course is free to children from 10 to 18 years of age. New York State’s Snowmobile Law requires that youngsters ages 10-18 acquire a safety certificate before they may lawfully operate a snowmobile.

Youngsters may qualify for their safety certificates by taking safety course and passing the examination given at the end of the course. The course and all materials are furnished free. The course is also open to adults.

The instructors for snowmobile Safety Course are certified by New York State.

You must sign up for the course and attend both classes where you register.

All materials for the Snowmobile Safety Course will be furnished. Those that pass the written exam will be issued a patch, certificate, and a license.

Preregister by calling 716-481-2623 after 5:30 p.m.

The class is sponsored by the Millgrove Sportsmen Club, Alexander Fire Dept, Genesee Sno-Packers Snowmobile Club.