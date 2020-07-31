July 31, 2020 - 5:06pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 30s residing in Batavia
posted by Billie Owens in coronavirus, covid-19, news, notify.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The individual is in their 30s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Shelby.
- The individual is in their 60s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twelve new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.