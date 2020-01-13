Outgoing Corfu fire chief tapped to serve as county's deputy fire coordinator, West Battalion

Submitted photo of Brian Schollard and press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Schollard as deputy fire coordinator for Genesee County effective Tuesday, Jan. 21.

As deputy fire coordinator, Schollard will be assigned to the West Battalion of the County, which includes the towns of Alabama, Corfu, Darien, East Pembroke, Indian Falls and Pembroke.

Deputy fire coordinators assist the coordinator of Emergency Management Services with planning and supervising county programs of fire training and mutual aid, preparation for emergency situations requiring the services of a firefighter, as well as serve as liaisons between the fire companies and the coordinator's office.

Schollard brings more than 30 years of fire service experience to the position.

He is the outgoing chief of the volunteer Corfu Rescue Hook & Ladder Co. #1, incorporated in 1882 to provide fire, rescue, and first-responder emergency medical services to the residents of Corfu. He is an active member of the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit (ESU) as well as the chair of the Fire Advisory Board Communications Committee.

Schollard is currently employed by the Village of Corfu.

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services staff looks forward to the knowledge and experience Schollard will bring to this position.