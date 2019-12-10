December 10, 2019 - 3:05pm
Photo: 'Dr. Tom' accepting toy donations for local children
posted by Billie Owens in Tom Mazurkiewicz, batavia, news, Christmas charity, toy drive.
(Submitted photo:Above, Ryan Macdonald pictured with Mazurkiewicz, left.)
Chiropractor Tom Mazurkiewicz continues the tradition of Don Carroll, collecting toys for local children at his practice on Washington Avenue in the City of Batavia. Mazurkiewicz is partnering with City Church at T.F. Brown's Restaurant.
During business hours between now and end of the day Monday, donors are welcome to bring unwrapped toys for ages 2 through 15. On Saturday, Mazurkiewicz is offering free adjustments with a toy donation between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.